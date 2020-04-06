6 residents, 8 workers at Burke County nursing home test positive for coronavirus

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Six residents and eight workers at a Morganton nursing home have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Burke County officials said the positive tests were reported at Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center.
All 14 are isolated.
“The infirmed and elderly are especially susceptible to this virus and as healthcare providers, we agree that stopping it’s spread is a critical issue that requires our complete attention and most competent efforts,” said John Altcshul, with Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The nursing home facility officials say they are in continuous contact with the Burke County Health Department, state and federal health officials.
