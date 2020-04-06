Police look for Texas woman who says she’s spreading COVID-19

CARROLLTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in North Texas are looking for a woman seen in a social media video claiming she tested positive for COVID-19 and is deliberately spreading it.
Carrollton Police identified the woman as 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga.
The woman is facing a charge of Terroristic Threat, police said in a Facebook post.
"We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health," police said.
"We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously."
If you have information on Maradiaga’s whereabouts, call (972) 466-3333.