Police look for Texas woman who says she’s spreading COVID-19
April 6, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 11:19 AM

CARROLLTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in North Texas are looking for a woman seen in a social media video claiming she tested positive for COVID-19 and is deliberately spreading it.

Carrollton Police identified the woman as 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga.

The woman is facing a charge of Terroristic Threat, police said in a Facebook post.

"We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health," police said.

"We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously."

If you have information on Maradiaga’s whereabouts, call (972) 466-3333.

