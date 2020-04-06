Novant Health doctors prescribe antimalarial drug to some patients with severe cases of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health physicians are using an antimalarial drug to treat some patients who have the coronavirus.
Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. William Harley says hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have long been FDA approved to treat other conditions but have not yet been approved to treat COVID-19.
Still, research suggests the two drugs may help patients who test positive for the virus.
“There is an extremely limited amount of data regarding these drugs,” Dr. Harley said. “The hope is that the patients will get better quickly.”
Dr. Harley says he has used hydroxychloroquine on a few of his patients who have the coronavirus, but it is too soon to tell if the medication is helping them.
“One of them seems to be doing better today, the other one is about the same, then I have patients who we’re observing off-medication,” Dr. Harley said. “When you’re talking about anecdotal data with one or two patients, that’s a little dicey to predict how good a medication might be. You really need experience with large numbers of patients.”
He says it will take a significant amount of time and more research to determine if the drugs are a good match for the virus. In the meantime, Novant Health physicians are following a protocol on which patients they prescribe the medication.
“If a person has a mild illness that we expect them to recover from on their own, then it’s better not to put them on medication that could have potential adverse effects,” Dr. Harley said.
One adverse effect of the drug is abnormal heart rhythm. Because of the seriousness of the potential side effect and to conserve the medication, they are only prescribing it to patients who meet a certain criterion.
“We have a protocol in place where patients who are older, patients who need oxygen, or patients who have certain blood tests results that are predicative that their course might be more complicated, those are the patients that we use the hydroxychloroquine in,” Dr. Harley said.
In addition to potential adverse effects, he said there is concern that there will be a shortage of the drug. People who suffer from Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus, and other autoimmune diseases often rely on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat their conditions.
“That’s part of the reason we should be targeting specific patients and not treating every patient who tests positive for COVID-19 because we don’t want to run out of it for patients who truly need it,” Dr. Harley said.
Dr. Harley says Novant Health currently has enough supply of the drugs.
