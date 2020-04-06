183 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Carolina, bringing state total to 2,232

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina health officials announced 183 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 2,232.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the new totals Monday afternoon.
In the WBTV viewing area, the following counties have reported:
- Chester County: 2 new cases, 14 total
- Chesterfield County: 2 new cases, 15 total
- Lancaster County: 2 new cases, 43 total
- York County: 10 new cases, 95 total
Starting at 5 p.m. April 6, stores selling furniture, clothing, shoes and jewelry are among the businesses ordered to close.
Also on the list are florists, book stores, craft and music stores, as well as sporting goods stores. McMaster said the order comes after reports of non-compliance to social distancing.
On March 31, McMaster first announced the closure of many non-essential businesses across S.C. That list was then expanded with another executive order on April 3.
As of Sunday afternoon, 44 patients in the state had died. These additional deaths occurred in three individuals who were elderly.
Health officials say two of the three deaths were elderly patients with underlying health conditions, and one is under investigation.
One patient was a middle-aged individual who had underlying health conditions.
The news deaths were residents were from Clarendon, Horry, Beaufort and Lee counties.
As of April 4, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory had conducted 7,571 tests for COVID-19.
Of these tests, 876 were positive and 6,695 were negative.
