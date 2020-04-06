N.C. couple stranded on cruise ship say they’re ready to come home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tim and Shirly Buckler of Huntersville say they are stranded on a Princess Cruise Ship in Miami - and they’re ready for their trip to end.
They boarded the ship on March 5 with hopes of returning on March 19. Now, more than a month after they boarded the ship, they are still on board.
It was supposed to be a trip around South America to cross off their bucket list. They say COVID-19 wasn’t emphasized as much as it is now when they boarded the ship on March 5, but if they would have known they would not have gone on the trip.
“We talked to a lot of passengers and they were all saying that South Ameica was the safest continent at the time,” Lewis Buckler said.
Tim Buckler says passengers and crew members contracted COVID-19 - and that’s when problems started. He says some people even died while on the ship.
“They did 13 COVID-19 tests,” Tim Buckler said. “And 12 were positive.”
The couple believes there are about 60 people with COVID-19 on the ship. They are also concerned about getting the proper medicine to keep Tim Buckler healthy.
“We’re angry. We’re frightened," Shirley Buckler said. "Tomorrow we run out of medication. My husband has a serious heart problem.”
Shirley Buckler says more medicine is located on the ship where infected people have been quarantined and that getting medicine is now problematic.
“That’s where our medicine would come from,” she said. “And who wants them to be touching our medicine? I don’t even want to touch the bottles they would send it up in.”
The ship docked in Miami on Saturday, April 4. Since then, the couple has been trying to find a way back home.
“We suggested yesterday that they give us a rental car and let us drive home - 10 plus hours we’re in our garage - we shut the door and stay self-isolated until this is over,” Shirley Buckler said.
Shirley Buckler says that request was denied. She is also frustrated that leadership is staying quiet. She says the captain has been slow with information.
“He told us he would tell us something when he knew something,” Shirley Buckler said.
The frustrating part for this couple is that they say other passengers have left the ship and have returned home.
“Four hundred people on this ship were British,” Shirley Buckler said. “They went home on a chartered flight. The Aussies, the Germans went, but the Americans - and there are six of us on this floor - aren’t allowed to leave. What is our government thinking - they are killing us in this floating Petri dish?”
Princess Cruise sent this statement regarding disembarkation:
"Princess Cruises can confirm that guest disembarkation for Coral Princess at the Port of Miami began yesterday, April 4. Disembarkation will continue today limited to those departing on chartered flights arranged by Princess Cruises to California, Australia and the United Kingdom.
"Overnight, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) communicated changes to their policy regarding post-disembarkation travel for cruise passengers, recommending no travel via commercial flights nor shared transportation with non-cruise guests. Princess Cruises continues to work tirelessly to adjust the repatriation plan to meet the new CDC requirements. This will unfortunately result in further delays in disembarkation and onward travel for many guests as we work through this complex, challenging and unfortunate situation. We express continued gratitude to our guests for their patience and understanding as we work to adapt to these new requirements.
“All guests are being screened as directed by the CDC before disembarkation of the vessel. During disembarkation, and until they reach their homes, guests are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing measures.”
The Bucklers say they also reached out to their U.S. Senators and Congresswoman Alma Adams looking for an escape.
