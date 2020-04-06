24-minute silent video of Outer Banks sunrise charms nation amid pandemic’s chaos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Mark Price / Charlotte Observer) - The National Park Service did something a little unusual on Palm Sunday: It posted a 24-minute uncut video on Facebook of the sun rising off North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
No narration, no details, no explanation, other than: “Grab a cup of coffee and join us for sunrise.”
The video has reached 80,000 people since it was broadcast live from Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the park told McClatchy News. It’s currently getting an average of 1,000 views an hour and more than 400 people have shared it, including people who say they watched from as far away as the United Kingdom.
Many of the commenters have offered thanks, and said the video offered comfort, “peacefulness and calm” during the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic that has so far seen more than 1.2 million confirmed cases, 70,000 deaths and 270,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University. .
“This is the most I have smiled in weeks,” Nancy Catalfamo wrote on Facebook.
“Checking in from Wayne County, MI, epicenter of COVID outbreak and seeing this has made my morning,” Sarah Derry said.
“Please do this again, especially now when we’re all stuck home. It’s a true reminder that God has created beauty within the chaos!” Nancy Catalfamo commented.
The video was shared at a time when Cape Hatteras National Seashore is unreachable due to roadblocks set up by county deputies. All of North Carolina is under a stay-at-home order during the coronavirus outbreak. Nearly 2,600 have the virus in N.C. and more than 30 people died in the state, N.C. officials say.
Cape Hatteras began sharing “moments” from the Outer Banks late last month in response to the pandemic. The first was a March 24 video of waves crashing on the beach. It has since been viewed more than 6,000 times.
Park spokesman Mike Barber told McClatchy News that Cape Hatteras intends to use such posts as a way to help people connect with the park and each other while they are sheltering in their homes.
“It is the Seashore’s hope that its upcoming social media content will provide comfort, and some smiles, to people during these uncertain times,” he said in an email.
