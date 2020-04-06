Charlotte jail detention officer tests positive for coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Detention Officer at the uptown Charlotte jail has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the detention officer was tested for the virus this past weekend.
The officer reported the Detention-Central Center on April 3 and was screened before its shift.
After showing some symptoms, the officer was told by medical staff to go and seek testing.
“We are very thankful the screening process has worked and averted a potential exposure from entering our facility,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “We will continue to make adjustments to do whatever we can to slow the spread of this virus. I wish the employee a speedy recovery and return to work.”
Both the Mecklenburg County Health Department and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are investigating to identify, notify and quarantine those who were in close contact with the infected officer.
Deputies say this is the first case of a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office staff member or contractor at the main Detention Center-Central, and there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the detention population.
