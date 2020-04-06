Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are coming back to the Statehouse Wednesday, but not everyone is happy the Republican dominated House and Senate will be in session as the coronavirus spreads. Democratic state Sen. Mia McLeod of Columbia says she won't risk her life. She has sickle cell anemia. McLeod says it sends the wrong message for 170 lawmakers and staff to meet in one place when everyone else is being asked to stay apart. Democratic Sen. Thomas McElveen says the state constitution allows the governor to move the session if disease makes it unsafe. He suggests a basketabll arena. Gov. Henry McMaster says he has not received any requests.