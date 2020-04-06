Highs soar into 80s ahead of risk for isolated thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon high temperatures are racing toward the lower 80s as a result of a southwesterly flow of wind.
The breezes are also leading to an increase in moisture levels across the region setting the stage for a few isolated thunderstorms.
Widespread severe storms aren't anticipated, however, some cells could deliver a decent downpour and along with some damaging winds.
The threat of any wet activity wanes after sunset, but the atmosphere will remain unsettled through the middle of the week.
A couple of waves of scattered storms will fan out across WBTV viewing area both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon ahead of the arrival of a cold front Thursday that will eventually usher in cooler and drier air.
Milder and more seasonable conditions will carry over into the Easter Weekend, but early indications suggest we could have another bout rain before Sunday comes to a close.
Tonight, low temperatures will fall to the mid-50s before highs return to the lower to mid-80s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. By Friday afternoon and through the first part of the weekend, cooler air will keep highs in the 60s.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
