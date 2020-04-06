Families in need pick up Easter meals in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - About 1,700 needy families in Charlotte received their Easter meal on Monday.
This is an annual event sponsored by Hendrick Automotive, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Activities League and Charlotte Mecklenburg School District (CMS).
Families showed up at the Greenville Recreation Center to pick up their meals.
The meal consisted of ham, apple pie and other items.
Plans changed when it came to meal pick up due to COVID19.
“We normally use Friendship Missionary Baptist Church,” CMS Central One Learning Community Superintendent Dr. Raymond Barnes said. “This year we chose to do it in another location to meet the social distancing requirements. As you can see families don’t have to get out of the cars.”
Barnes says there were other pick-up locations at several schools throughout CMS to make it easier for families. He says in times like this it shows how the community can come together.
“There’s hope in humanity,” Barnes said. “That we still have philanthropic efforts and we have community leaders that are willing to answer the call - to help out some of the most challenging and needy people of our community.”
The pick up started around 8 AM Monday morning and lasted until around 1 PM. Barnes says this year’s crowd was larger than last year’s.
