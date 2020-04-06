Chemical manufacturer to bring 59 new jobs to new Gaston County production site

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A global chemical manufacturer will create 59 new jobs at a new production site in Gaston County.
North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland announced that Connecticut-based Dymax Corporation will invest more than $21.5 million in establishing a manufacturing facility in Gastonia.
“Even amid unprecedented short-term challenges facing the global economy, advanced manufacturers remain eager to invest in North Carolina because they know our business climate is conducive to their long-term success,” Copeland said. “North Carolina has the fifth largest manufacturing economy in the nation, a strong manufacturing workforce and a robust transportation network to support Dymax’s continued business growth.”
Founded in 1980, Dymax Corporation is a leading solutions provider of integrated rapid and light-cure formulations and equipment for the consumer and automotive electronics, aerospace, defense, and medical markets. Dymax provides unique solutions for their customers by developing a deep understanding of the challenges each customer faces.
Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average for all new positions could reach up to $59,814. The current average annual wage in Gaston County is $41,739.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.