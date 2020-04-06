Chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash on I-485, driver and officer hurt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people, including an officer, were injured following a chase involving a vehicle stolen during an armed robbery.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers tried to stop a vehicle Monday morning taken during an armed carjacking. The vehicle failed to stop, police say, and a chase ensued.
The pursuit ended around 1:30 a.m. when the vehicle crashed on Interstate 485 near Interstate 77. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. An officer involved suffered minor injuries in the incident.
No CMPD vehicles were involved in the crash. No names have been released.
