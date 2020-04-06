Charlotte urgent care worker recovers from coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Herbert Britt, 58, is thankful to be alive and is sharing his experience after fully recovering from coronavirus.
“I had cough, chest congestion, head congestion,” Britt told WBTV.
It was early March when Britt thought he picked up a bug from work at StarMed Family and Urgent Care on Tuckaseegee Rd. in west Charlotte.
“I had this ongoing cough that was more or less so a nuissance," he said.
He took over the counter medications and tested negative for the flu.
“As time went on, things got a little bit worst,” he said. “I actually started experiencing some shortness of breath and an elevated temperature.”
He realized he might have coronavirus.
WBTV’s Caroline Hicks asked Britt whether he was scared when his test came back positive.
“Yeah I really was,” he said. “Simply because I’d never experienced shortness of breath in my life.”
He was ordered to self-isolate.
“I might end up in a hospital, possibly in an ICU on a ventilator," he said. "All those things are in the back of your mind, but I was very thankful none of that occurred and I was able to get over my symptoms.”
He knows he’s one of the lucky ones, but he worries for other medical workers.
He says if you’re feeling sick, take advantage of telemedicine.
“Call your provider and talk to them and they can advise you on what your options are and if they feel you need to be seen they’ll tell you,” he said.
He also urges everyone to comply with the Stay At Home order.
“Think about ourselves, our families, our neighbors and those that you don’t know,” he said.
StarMed Family and Urgent Care is now offering the rapid 5-minute test.
They ask for you to go online here and sign up for a virtual visit beforehand.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.