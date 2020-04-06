CATS employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Area Transit System tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a CATS spokesperson confirmed.
The spokesperson said the employee’s job duties require minimal interaction with riders.
The employee works in CATS Bus Operations Division, which is a contracted service through Transit Management of Charlotte (TMOC).
CATS spokesperson says they are working with TMOC to adhere protocols set by Mecklenburg County Public Health.
CATS says that it began to increase disinfecting efforts on March 3.
· In addition to normal daily cleanings, CATS implemented contamination protocol on its entire fleet of buses by cleaning surfaces with a hospital-grade disinfectant and began using disinfectant foggers on the light rail fleet.
· All CATS facilities are cleaned and disinfected thoroughly daily.
· CATS provides gloves and hand sanitizer to employees.
· CATS is currently working to procure masks for employees. There is a high demand and severe shortage of personal protection equipment across the nation. We will continue to work to obtain this item until we are successful.
· On Mar. 25, CATS implemented a modified service. We are allowing customers to ride for free to help protect our operators and enable riders to practice social distancing.
· We implemented rotating schedules or staggered shifts to help allow for the proper separation of employees while maintaining efficient operations of the system.
· We put additional vehicles on routes where we noticed full buses so customers can continue to practice social distancing.
“The health and safety of our employees and riders is CATS priority,” CATS said in a statement. “Our transit system provides essential transportation for many of those on the front lines of this virus. We will continue serving those riders through modified service until further notice.”
