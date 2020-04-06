Cabarrus health Alliance urging residents to get cloth face masks

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), Cabarrus County’s public health authority, suggests individuals follow recommendations issued Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies)—especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
The recommendation applies specifically to cloth masks, not surgical masks or N-95 respirators, which are in short supply and needed most in hospitals and other critical healthcare settings.
For full details on the CDC recommendation and a video tutorial on making a simple cloth mask from common household items, visit the CDC website:
CHA Interim Director Erin Shoe asks all Cabarrus County residents to continue following North Carolina and Cabarrus County stay-at-home orders.
“If you must leave your home for a weekly trip to the grocery store or pharmacy, take proper precautions, like wearing a cloth mask,” said Shoe. “If you engage in an essential activity, like taking a walk, always stay six feet or more away from any people you encounter.”
Cabarrus County residents can direct COVID-19 questions to CHA’s Health Information Line, 704-920-1213 or visit www.cabarrushealth.org.
