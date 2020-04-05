1-year-old wounded in shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - A baby was injured in a shooting in Durham on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. near the McDougald Terrace neighborhood, according to Durham police.
The 1-year-old who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There is no word about the severity of the child’s injuries.
There is a large police presence with some evidence markers in the road on Truman Street near Wabash Street.
No suspect information was released by police. No other details were released.
