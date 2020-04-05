Three elementary school staff members among multiple new COVID-19 cases in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three staff members at a Concord Elementary School tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance.
Health officials say the staff members at Carl A. Furr Elementary School tested positive, but it is unlikely that elementary students were exposed to coronavirus at the school.
To stop the spread, Carl A. Furr Elementary has performed an enhanced deep cleaning, transitioned the feeding site program to another school and prohibited staff to come onsite for the next 14 days. Additional cleaning will take place when the school prepares to reopen, according to health officials.
Cabarrus Health Alliance is also investigating multiple COVID-19 cases at Carolinas Rehabilitation—NorthEast and What Matters Most Disability Service in Cabarrus County.
Carolinas Rehabilitation—NorthEast had 10 people test positive for the virus, but not all reside in Cabarrus County.
What Matters Most had five people test positive for coronavirus, but not all live in the county.
Cabarrus Health Alliance Interim Director Erin Shoe said that following the Cabarrus County stay-at-home order and practicing recommended hygiene practices will have a positive impact on the potential spread of the virus locally.
“We’re at a critical point,” Shoe said. “Self-care and self-awareness are very important. Stay home, stay healthy and get immediate care from a medical professional if you don’t feel well.”
Shoe asks those who’ve had recent contact with the facilities, especially Carl A. Furr staff, students and families, to monitor for symptoms of fever (100.4 or higher), cough and shortness of breath.
If you exhibit these symptoms, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the CHA Health Information Line at 704-920-1213.
