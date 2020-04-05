Sunday brunch tradition in Charlotte changing due to coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Brunch is a well-loved tradition in Charlotte, especially on Sundays.
However, since the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation, restaurants have been hit hard, particularly brunch hotspots.
Some area restaurants have had to layoff staff, and are searching for ways to keep doors open.
They’ve had to make changes.
Cici Egli, general manager of Snooze in Plaza Midwood, says the restaurant sanitizes surfaces constantly and focuses on small details like using separate jars for any pens.
“It’s been a little bit of a change of pace," Egli said. “We’re not seeing the, you know, crowds of people anymore because that would be unsafe."
Typically, at Snooze on a Sunday, the line would be out the door and the parking lot would full.
“Sunday is normally busy, like Sunday is normally the brunch day,” said Bentley King, a customer and food delivery driver.
Right now, because of the coronavirus pandemic, no diners allowed past tables that are now blocking the door.
Snooze opened in Plaza Midwood less than a year ago.
“We started with 76 people hired when we opened in June last year," Egli said. “Right now we’re employing about 9, 10 people. So it’s, it’s taken a hit."
However, Snooze is now making creative changes of its own to roll with the punches, like selling kitchen items to serve as a one-stop-shop when you pick up your breakfast.
“We had a guest this morning who was out of oat milk and the grocery store did not have it but we have it here," Egli said. "We got your back.”
So far, Snooze says they are providing the community with delivery services.
“Our pineapple pancakes are still just as good as you get them in the restaurant," Egli said.
Snooze is still providing free breakfast to all of its employees, including the ones they had to let go.
