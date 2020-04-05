Rowan-Salisbury Schools to cut back on food deliveries to limit COVID-19 exposure

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the Rowan-Salisbury School system say the daily meal deliveries will have to be cut back in order to limit exposure to COVID-19.
The system is on Spring Break April 6th - April 10. No meals will be served on bus routes or by school car-rider lines during the week.
Beginning on April 13, Wednesday and Friday will be removed from the schedule and there will be no increase to the number of meals being served on the remaining three days. Two breakfasts and two lunches would no longer be served to students.
Last week the Durham Public Schools decided to end all meal deliveries after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools began the daily food delivery three weeks ago, providing meals to every student without cost to the families. 20,000-26,000 meals were delivered daily.
