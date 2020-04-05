Pageland Police chief tests positive for coronavirus

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - The police chief of Pageland’s police department has tested positive for the coronavirus, the town announced Saturday.
Chief Craig Greenlee began self-quarantining on March 27 when he first noticed symptoms, according to a press release posted on the town’s Facebook page.
Officers and town employees who have come in contact with Greenlee have been told to self-quarantine pending evaluation by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon will provide deputies to assist with Pageland Police operations.
“With this sad news, it has brought much closer to home that COVID-19 is present in our community,” said Pageland Mayor Jason Evans. “Thankfully, Chief Greenlee followed the advice of local and national leaders and self-quarantined at the earliest time. Pageland will weather this storm and I ask the public to shower the Chief and our community as a whole with its well wishes and blessings for a speedy recovery.”
