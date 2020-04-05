132 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths reported in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina health officials announced 132 new coronavirus cases, including four additional deaths.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the new totals Sunday afternoon.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,049, and those who have died to 44.
These additional deaths occurred in three individuals who were elderly.
Health officials say two of the three deaths were elderly patients with underlying health conditions, and one is under investigation.
One patient was a middle-aged individual who had underlying health conditions.
The news deaths were residents were from Clarendon, Horry, Beaufort and Lee counties.
As of April 4, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 7,571 tests for COVID-19.
Of these tests, 876 were positive and 6,695 were negative.
