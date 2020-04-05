Gaston County man dies of coronavirus, church announces

Gaston County man dies of coronavirus, church announces
Gaston County man dies of COVID-19, church announces (Source: Austin Rammell/Venture Church)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 5, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 8:07 PM

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County church announced the death of one of its members due to COVID-19.

Venture Church pastor Austin Rammell said Virgil Sutton died Sunday evening at CaroMont Medical Center in Gastonia.

Sutton, who attended Venture Church in Dallas, died just before 6:30 p.m.

“On Palm Sunday, Jesus entered into Jerusalem, knowing Friday was coming. He was going to die for the sins of the world,” Rammell said on Facebook. “Tonight at 6:25 our dear friend and brother in Christ, Virgil Sutton, entered into the gloriest city of all - Heaven. Donna Sutton made it real clear that she and her family all know what’s next - Sunday’s coming! Please pray for the Sutton family. #ChristIsOurHope #BeatCOVID.”

This is Gaston County’s second coronavirus-related death.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.