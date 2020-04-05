Everyday hero: Amid coronavirus, furloughed worker from York helps using own 3D printer

YORK, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) Travis Taylor woke up at 4 a.m. Friday morning.
He walked to his 3D printer (which was in his office in his York, S.C., house), made a few adjustments on his computer, fired his machine up and began a new day, doing what he’s done for about a month now — making face shields to protect medical workers in local hospitals amid the ever-growing threat of coronavirus.
“(I didn’t) really know if people were going to use it, or if you’re wasting your time,” Taylor told The Herald via video chat Friday morning, his thick mustache covering a slight smile. “And then, not so much with the (respiratory) masks, but the face shields — they really took off.”
Today, Taylor has donated more than 40 face shields. Taylor, who’d recently been furloughed from his day job as a senior tool designer at Schaeffler Group in Fort Mill, woke up early Friday to be as productive as possible. He can make only one mask every hour with his equipment, he said.
Since his first donation — which went to a local hospital on Wednesday — different medical institutions have made requests.
“I’ve gotten requests for at least 300 shields now,” Taylor said.
The Herald contacted the hospital where Taylor made his first donation of face shields. A representative asked that the hospital not be identified. The representative emphasized that accepting the shields does not mean they’re running low on supplies.
The hospital spokesperson said they are grateful for Taylor’s donation, and that the face shields are working well.
Taylor said he’s taken face shield model designs from the internet. From there, all he’s had to do is purchase the right material, produce the face shields on his 3D printer — which he purchased and assembled two years ago for less than $200 — and inquire where his supplies are most needed.
Taylor’s face shields are simple: Light blue PLA plastic acts as the visor and is connected to a transparency sheet, which serves as the shield. Taylor then attaches an elastic band to the visor, which comfortably wraps around the user’s head.
Taylor said anyone can be helpful in this time of crisis — they just need to know how they can help.
“I remember when I got the news of the furlough, and I remember feeling kind of helpless,” Taylor said.
“There’s a way that everyone can help. I’m glad that I now can see a way to help people help, with me just doing my little part of 3D printing.”
EVERYDAY HEROES IN SOUTH CAROLINA
Taylor has a big heart, and he’s made the news before because of it.
A few years ago, Taylor and another woman, Blanca “Karina” Barajas, tried to revive a motorcyclist who’d gotten in a wreck. Although they didn’t prevent the person’s death, people on social media across America reached out to both of them after their story of heroism was reported by The Herald.
Taylor’s father, Ronnie Taylor of York, said he is proud his son is helping others during the pandemic. The community giving spirit is a part of the Taylor family.
Ronnie Taylor, a veteran, is one of the organizers of the annual York County Memorial Day weekend tribute that honors servicemen and women.
“In the past few days, people have heard about it and wanted to donate to be a part of something so positive,” Ronnie Taylor said.
Travis Taylor now is focused on getting the word out about his face shields. He’s posted to Facebook, and he’s called several local hospitals inquiring about their needs.
He’s also accepted donations.
By Friday morning, Taylor said he had received donations of all kinds. He estimates that he’s accepted about $500. (Two donors, including one he’s never met, have given him $200 or more; many others have donated in increments $5-$10.) And he’s also had his fair share of physical donations, like when people have shipped him materials to make the face shields — and he welcomes that too.
Taylor estimates that it costs about $2.25 for each face shield.
Taylor also joins a long list of people who have contributed to making face shields. One person in Greenville, The State reports, is supplying hospitals around the country using the 3D printer in his own home.
“I think everybody has it in them,” Taylor said. “They just need to know how they can help.”
HOW TO HELP
Taylor said his most pressing need right now is finding elastic bands for the face shield.
People who are inclined to donate to Taylor’s efforts can Venmo him at @Travis-Taylor-215. Those who want more information, or who have a 3D printer and would like to join his cause, can email Taylor directly at 3dprintingforacause@gmail.com.