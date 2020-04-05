Deemed essential, construction continues across Charlotte, but safety concerns remain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Danielle Chemtob / Charlotte Observer) - As the coronavirus shuts down businesses, schools and other activities, dirt is still moving at construction sites across Charlotte.
Many companies in the industry, which was deemed essential in Mecklenburg County’s stay-at-home order, are making changes to construction sites to help ensure worker safety. General contractors in the area have formed a group, called “4C” or Charlotte Commercial Construction Coalition, to help develop a set of universal safety standards for worksites.
Construction firms have implemented measures such as adding hand-washing stations, sanitizing shared equipment between uses, implementing social distancing and asking workers questions about their health.
The group’s goal is to distribute a set of safety guidelines to the nearly 30 members involved by next week, said the coalition’s leader, Marcus Rabun, CEO of general contractor Myers & Chapman.
Still, some in the industry say more limits should be imposed. For example, Washington State and Boston have largely shut down construction.
Ryan Medlin, an electrician who is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union’s Local 379 chapter, is still out working on a project for an assisted living facility.
While Medlin relies on jobs for his income, he also wants to see some projects temporarily halt construction. On a given day, he said. there are 200 to 250 people on the site where he’s working.
“I don’t see that to be essential — I see that to be a hazard,” he said.
INDUSTRY EFFECTS
Contractors say their industry should be essential because project delays could have major impacts.
“I think it’s a tremendous part of our local economy,” said John Dudas, vice president and division manager for Choate’s Charlotte office. “In this industry, we’re used to adapting to situations and figuring out ways to work safely.”
Though many existing projects are continuing, a slowdown is likely amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus. The majority of homebuilders, for example, have suspended new land purchases for the time being, according to a survey of Charlotte-area builders conducted by housing market research firm Metrostudy.
And Dudas said his firm is preparing for delays in receiving materials.
ARE THE PRECAUTIONS ENOUGH?
Construction company Balfour Beatty has changed the way some activities are done, said Jeffrey Sandeen, the company’s senior vice president and business unit leader in Charlotte. For example, he said, instead of pairing up two workers to use a piece of equipment, they are asked to work alone.
Choate has posted signs and come up with site-specific safety plans for the coronavirus outbreak, Dudas said. They’ve also taken steps to limit the number of people on the site at a time, he said, such as by staggering work schedules.
But Isael Mejia, an iron worker organizer in Charlotte for the AFL-CIO union, said more protections should be enacted. He said general contractors should take workers’ temperatures when they arrive, provide protective gear and guarantee the recommended six-foot distance between people. Construction workers should also receive hazard pay, he said.
While he praised the health questionnaires some companies are distributing, he also worries not everyone will be truthful, because many workers can’t afford to lose any income if they’re sick.
“In a way, it’s a double-edged situation,” he said. “People concerned for their safety are not going to work, and people who need to work might work regardless of their condition.”
Dudas said his company is looking into instituting temperature checks, but that they’ve had trouble obtaining thermometers and hand sanitizer due to shortages.
As a tradesman, Medlin, the electrician, said he can always find jobs on the side, but he said he’s not in a position to take months off from work. Still, he is concerned about his health and the well-being of his children.
“I don’t want my expiration date to be any sooner than what I’d like for it to be just trying to make a dollar,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.