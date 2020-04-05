A Clover police officer has tested positive for coronavirus, chief of police says

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (Andrew Dys and Cailyn Derickson / Rock Hill Herald) - A Clover Police Department officer has tested positive for coronavirus, said Randy Grice, chief of the department.
The officer is at home recovering under quarantine, Grice said on Sunday. Department officials are unsure yet how the officer was exposed to the virus, Grice said.
Clover’s police department has around 25 employees, including sworn officers and civilians, according to the town website.
On Friday, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said one employee in the agency had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and was recovering at home. That employee is one of five under quarantine at their respective homes, Tolson said.
The York Police Department has has no positive tests or quarantined employees, Chief of Police Andy Robinson, said. And the Chester County Sheriff’s Office has had no positive cases or quarantined employees, Sheriff Max Dorsey said.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has had no positive cases reported, Doug Barfield, spokesman for the agency, said. Four employees have been quarantined, Barfield said.
As of Sunday morning, York County has 81 reported cases of the virus. Chester County has 12 cases and Lancaster County has 39, according to DHEC. Two people in York County have died after contracting the coronavirus, according to DHEC.
