Charlotte couple goes on with small porch wedding amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has closed schools, canceled sporting events and even forced couples to cancel their weddings.
However, one Charlotte couple didn't let stop this outbreak stop them.
Instead of hosting a big party, they held a small ceremony Saturday on the front porch of their home.
"You know, little things you don't even think about,” bride Katy Flake said. “I was going to get my hair colored and couldn't do that, and that closed down and the nail salons aren't open so, things like that you would typically do leading up to a wedding. Luckily, we found someone who was willing to marry us in a safe way.”
Rev. David White officiated the Charlotte wedding.
"Their wedding was actually scheduled for next weekend, they were all excited and their wedding got canceled,” White said. “They contacted me and asked me if I was still willing to do weddings.”
Katy Flake told WBTV that the couple invited two of their friends to be, along with their dogs.
"We had two of our friends, who were also quarantined, come to be our witnesses and we have our other little buddies, our dogs with us, so, that's pretty much good enough for us,” Katy Flake said.
White said Saturday’s small event was more than hosting a big bash. It was about letting your love
"The wedding's a day. Your life lasts forever,” White said. “This might be allowing them to see that." Groom Eric Flake said he couldn’t wait to marry the love of his life.
"It's what's in your heart,” Eric Flake said. “If you feel it's right to do it now, don't let anything hinder you from doing that."
The newly-married couple said their day started with cleaning the house, a card game, laundry, oh, and a wedding.
They celebrated with pizza and beer.
"It’s definitely a story you can tell your kids later, but I would say it just depends on each person and what’s important to them,” Katy Flake said. “If getting married is what’s important and you are open to celebrating later when you can, I don’t think we regret our choice. We are very happy with just being married.”
