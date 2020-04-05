Caution: Warm temps ahead!

Most of the week ahead will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. That is unseasonably warm, as the average high is 69 degrees. The good news is that the humidity will remain in check. 80s with high humidity and 80s with low humidity feel very different! Overnight lows are also looking good for those who have recently done some planting. Most nights, we will only fall to the mid to upper 50s. There is a small shower chance each day.