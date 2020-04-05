Caution: Warm temps ahead!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are in for increasingly warm temperatures in the coming week. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance for showers – mainly the farther north and west you go. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Most of the week ahead will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. That is unseasonably warm, as the average high is 69 degrees. The good news is that the humidity will remain in check. 80s with high humidity and 80s with low humidity feel very different! Overnight lows are also looking good for those who have recently done some planting. Most nights, we will only fall to the mid to upper 50s. There is a small shower chance each day.
On Thursday, a cold front will move through and could bring a few showers. Cooler temperatures will pull in behind it for Friday and Saturday. That is when temperatures will go back to the upper 60s to low 70s – where we should be for Easter weekend.
Make it a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.