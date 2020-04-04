Warm temperatures continue with isolated rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s through Thursday with temperatures cooling back to around 70 degrees by Friday with upper 60s to lower 70s for Easter weekend.
Rain chances look to stay isolated with many areas staying dry.
A burn ban is in effect for NC counties along and west of I-77 until further notice (from the NC Department of Forestry).
Tonight will feature mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with overnight low temperatures around 50 degrees by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday will be another pleasant day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-70s for the Piedmont, and mid-60s for the mountains. A few rain showers will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours.
Warm temperatures continue for early next week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s Monday through Thursday.
Rain chances look to stay isolated, with daily chances for a few pop-up showers or storms.
A cold front will move across the region for late Thursday, cooling temperatures back into the upper 60s to lower 70s for Friday into Easter weekend.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
