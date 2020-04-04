Tractor trailer goes up in flames on I-77 in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tractor trailer went up in flames on I-77 in Huntersville Friday night.
Firefighters with the Long Creek Fire Department and the Huntersville Fire Department responded to the scene.
The incident happened on on I-77 South near Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.
Officials said the general purpose lanes are currently closed while crews operate.
There’s no word on what happened or any injuries.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other information.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.