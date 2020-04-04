Telehealth visits rise in Charlotte area amid coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Dee Dee Gatton/WBTV) - The coronavirus “stay at home” order is making it extremely difficult for many to get out to see their doctor to be checked for COVID-19.
However, WBTV learned that Novant Health’s Telehealth program has been a very popular option.
Due to the coronavirus, they’re handling thousands of calls a day and providing a critical lifeline for local residents.
Novant Health’s Senior VP of Consumer Engagement, Dr. Jerome Williams Jr. says, Novant Health is seeing “an explosion of telehealth, virtual health visits.”
With more people social distancing due to the coronavirus, visiting the doctor isn’t an easy option.
That’s where “telehealth” comes in.
If you have a computer or cell phone, you can be treated "virtually” anywhere, anytime.
“It creates greater access for our patients and that is a huge, huge, huge benefit for delivering care, especially those with chronic diseases," Williams says.
In the last 12 months, Novant Health conducted less than 1,000 video visits.
Between March 12 and March 31, Novant Health has done more than 18,000.
A big reason for this is the coronavirus.
“Patients can avoid having to go to a waiting room or a crowded clinic. They can get care at home, from their home,” said Executive Medical Director of Population Health & Virtual Care at UNC Dr. Robert L. Gianforcaro.
But it’s not just screening for the coronavirus.
Telehealth, though never able to replace direct doctor-patient care, provides numerous opportunities through technology.
When a patient has a specific device, he or she can record heart sounds and heartbeats, which would then be able to be transmitted to the doctor in realtime.
Some experts believe telehealth has the potential to reach even more people, and will be used more by patients and providers.
“I think what this crisis has done is introduce this as a modality that people are going to get very familiar with and understand that it can be successfully utilized for care and treatment," Gianforcaro said.
It’s just a matter of time before this could become the wave of the future.
There’s additional good news for telehealth patients.
WBTV just received a statement from Novant Health that “during the coronavirus pandemic, insurance coverage is being extended and upfront payments are waived until further notice.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.