Prominent North Carolina furniture executive dies from the coronavirus

GREENSBORO, N.C. (News & Observer) - Frederick Starr, a prominent furniture industry executive in the Piedmont area of North Carolina, has died from complications related to the novel coronavirus, multiple media outlets reported.
Starr, who once led Thomasville Furniture Industries, died April 1 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, The News & Record of Greensboro and Furniture Today reported. He was 87.
There have been four COVID-19-related deaths in Guilford County — home of the state’s third-largest city Greensboro — the most of any county, according to a count compiled by The News & Observer.
As of Friday night, more than 2,300 cases of coronavirus had been reported in North Carolina and 28 people in the state have died, The N&O reported.
Starr was a prominent business man in the Triad region of North Carolina, leading multiple furniture companies and holding many leadership positions at local organizations and universities.
He led Thomasville Furniture Industries, one of the state’s most prominent furniture brands, through one of its strongest periods, tripling its sales over his tenure, Furniture Today reported.
According to his obituary, he retired from Thomasville Furniture in 1998 — though he eventually went on to lead other furniture companies like High Point-based Natuzzi Americas and most recently Thompson Traders, a specialty kitchen and bath manufacturer.
Starr first began showing signs of illness on March 15, Starr’s daughter told The News & Record. They believe he contracted the virus on a business trip to Atlanta.
Starr is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sue, his three children and seven grandchildren, according to his obituary.