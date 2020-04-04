President Trump holds call with sports commissioners, reportedly hopes to have fans back by Aug. or Sept.

There’s also a report that the NBA is prepping for the possible cancellation of the season altogether, if it looks like there’s no safe way for games to resume. This doesn’t mean that the season will be canceled, but that the league is preparing for all possible outcomes as the spread of the coronavirus continues to worsen across the United States. The league has billions of dollars on the line, and canceling the remainder of the season isn’t ideal, but if there’s no way to continue playing games in the next couple months, then chances of not having a 2020 NBA champion will grow.