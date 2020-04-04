Nice weekend with above average temps!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you want to get outside this weekend, the weather will cooperate!
With plenty of sun, highs will be in the mid 70s today. Rain chances are almost zero. Sunday looks good too. Highs will still be in the mid 70s but there is a 20 percent chance for a few afternoon showers to pop through. They may send you inside temporarily but shouldn’t slow you down long.
The new week will be a warm one! Highs will be in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. There is a slight chance of an afternoon shower either day.
We get even warmer after that. Highs will be in the low 80s for the second half of the week. Rain chances remain fairly low. There’s a 20% chance for a shower on Thursday.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
