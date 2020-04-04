Man shot, killed outside of home in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died in a shooting Friday in Albemarle.
While responding to a shooting call, police found 27-year-old Sylvester Corey Maske with a gunshot wound behind a home on Arey Avenue.
Maske later died from the injuries.
Detectives say they are following up on all leads at this time.
No arrests have been made.
If anyone has any information about the shooting on Arey Ave., call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500, or you may leave an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.