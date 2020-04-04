Girl Scout hopes to bring the country together by singing “Lean on Me”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most known for their delicious cookies, 5th grade Girl Scout, Genevieve Guanzini is becoming known for something else. In light of the Coronavirus epidemic she wants the country to come together and sing “Lean on Me”.
Guanzini said the timeless classic is the perfect song to bring neighbors together and unity the country.
That’s why on Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m. Genevieve wants everybody to get up, take to social media or go into their driveway and sing the song to their neighbors.
“It’s important to me so that everyone knows everyone is okay and we know we can stay strong even though we have to be 6 feet apart,” said Guanzini.
At the young age of 10, she knows what its like to have to lean on others for help. She also knows that staying away from each other, while it might be for good health, doesn’t always feel the best.
Guanzini knows everybody has a part to play in this epidemic, and she believes hers is bring people together, even though we have to be apart.
“I’m helping it by having people see each other and having each other be able to see what’s going on and check on each other and know that we’re all in this together," said Guanzini.
“Sometimes in our lives, we all have pain ... we all have sorrow," the beginning lyrics to the song by the now late, Bill Withers. They are also words that almost perfectly describe the feelings people have through this pandemic.
A 5th grader though, is showing that we can all lean on her and it seems she has chosen to follow the lyrics that come right after those previous.
“But if we are wise... We know that there’s always tomorrow”
