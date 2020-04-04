Dozens line up outside Walmart as store limits shoppers

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Parking lots at area Walmart stores remained packed, but the crowds didn’t spill over into stores.
The nation’s largest grocer began limiting people inside its stores Saturday. Only five people per 1,000 square feet will be allowed inside a store at once, roughly 20 percent its normal capacity.
At the Belmont store Saturday morning, dozens waited outside in a taped off area. Signs reminded them to stand at least six feet apart to reduce the fight the spread of coronavirus.
Employees are admitting customers one-by-one while counting to enforce this restriction. Once the store reaches capacity, customers will be allowed in on a “one-in-one-out” basis.
There will be only one-way movement in the stores once customers are inside. This is to help promote social distancing and keep people at a distance from each other while shopping.
Walmart has previously added sneeze guards and social distance markers in stores. It also is no longer operating any of its stores 24 hours a day so employees can do a thorough cleaning each night.
