Coronavirus-related death reported in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County officials confirmed a coronavirus-related death on Saturday.
Officials said the person had been hospitalized and died on Saturday from complications associated with the virus.
The patient was a woman in her late 70s with underlying medical conditions.
This is at least the 26th COVID-19-related death in North Carolina.
“We are deeply saddened, and our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this individual,” Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod said. “We know that everyone that cared for this individual did everything they could, and we greatly appreciate their efforts.
“As our county, state and U.S. continue to fight this pandemic, we urge residents to continue to remain calm but diligent about continuing the strategies to help deduce the community spread of this virus.”
Burke County has 18 positive coronavirus cases, as of Saturday morning.
