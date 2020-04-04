Belmont distillery makes hand sanitizer, donates to local hospital

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - The COVID-19 shutdown has altered the way Muddy River Distillery operates, but that hasn’t stopped the Belmont business from giving back to the community.
Muddy River delivered 95 gallons of homemade hand sanitizer to CaroMont Health in Gastonia on Friday. It plans on producing and donating an additional 300 gallons by the end of the month to CaroMont, first responders and nonprofits in Belmont and Gaston County.
“Right now we’re just focused on making and donating the needed hand sanitizer to our healthcare providers at CaroMont Health and first responders here in Gaston County. It’s great to even be able to help right now,” said Robbie Delaney, co-owner of Muddy River Distillery.
Lowe’s helped offset additional operation costs for the facility, Muddy River announced in a press release.
Muddy River asks organizations to visit muddyriverdistillery.com and submit requests for hand sanitizer.
