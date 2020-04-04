Ashley Furniture Industries donate more than 1K mattresses across the country

(WBTV) - Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. has donated 1,102 mattresses to a variety of non-profit organizations in need during the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
“With everything going on in the world right now, there are basic needs that many individuals do not have access to, such as a bed to sleep on. Ashley Furniture is humbled to be able to donate these mattresses to a number of organizations that are working to help get those individuals and families the proper assistance,” said Todd Wanek, President and CEO, Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. “We hope this donation helps ease some of the stresses in life, so they may focus on staying safe and healthy.”
Ashley’s mattress donation went to several different organizations including children’s organizations, churches, shelters and non-profit organizations local to the company’s manufacturing and distribution facilities.
Ashley’s Distribution Services has been hauling essential goods across the country to fight the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to the delivery of the mattress donations, the fleet ran emergency loads last week, hauling medical supplies and masks from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Ashley has also taken on extra loads to haul paper products, grocery items, water, agricultural supplies, pet food and more throughout the states.
As part of the mattress donation, earlier this week Ashley HomeStore announced a donation of 100 new mattresses and bed frames to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in Tampa, Florida. The beds are being used as a temporary emergency shelter for Tampa’s homeless population.
