Amber Alert issued for missing Texas 8-year-old and her mother

NEW BRAUNFELS, Tex. (WBTV) - Polcie in Texas have issued an Amber Alert after an 8-year-old girl and her mother went missing.
New Braunfels Police say they were dispatched Friday to assist Child Protective Services with removing a child from a home. The mother of the girl became upset, locked CPS workers out of the house and fled out of a back door.
Officers learned from eyewitnesses that the mother and her child were seen walking through a ditch before getting into a black pickup truck.
The child has been identified as 8-year-old Kiley Diaz. She stands between 3 1/2 and 4 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing Mickey Mouse pajamas.
Police believe she is in immediate danger.
Kiley’s mother is 29-year-old Alyssa Lopez. Lopez stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing black workout shorts and a black t-shirt with white writing.
It is unknown who was driving the black pickup truck, but the vehicle was last seen heading southbound on I-35 and was last known to be in the Selma area. The destination for the mother and daughter is unknown, but authorities have reason to believe they could be heading to Pearsall or possibly out of state, either to California or Washington State.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 8-year old Kiley Diaz or 29-year old Alyssa Lopez is asked to call 911 or call the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.
