20-year-old woman last seen traveling to NoDa to meet friends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police detectives are asking for the public’s help located a 20-year-old woman who was last seen on March 28.
Family members of 20-year-old Mary Collins reported her missing to police on March 30.
Collins was last seen on Burnley Road on March 28 around 2:30 p.m. and is believed to have traveled to the NoDa area to meet with friends, according to CMPD.
Family members say Collins is diagnosed with a cognitive disability, and they are concerned for her safety.
Collins is around 5’4” and weights around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black-and-white striped shirt, black leggings, a black beanie and was carrying a black Marilyn Manson purse.
Anyone with information on Collins’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, immediately.
