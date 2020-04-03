87-year-old man dies of injuries sustained in single-car crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person died from injuries suffered in a single-car crash in Lancaster County.
The driver, identified as 87-year-old John Bumgarner, from Newton, N.C., crashed his 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck crashed down an embankment off Spanish Villas Lane, about two miles south of Lancaster, around 5:12 p.m. Thursday.
The driver was taken to Atrium Health-Main, where he died on Friday.
Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt was he was backing the vehicle up with the driver’s side door open. The vehicle went off the roadway, which caused the driver to be ejected and the vehicle ran over him down an embankment.
Troopers said Bumgarner was alert and informed medical personnel what had happened. He died several hours later from the injuries sustained in the incident.
