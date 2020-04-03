World War II hero dies at 103

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - World War II veteran and “All American icon” Lt. Col. James “Maggie” Megellas died Thursday at the age of 103, the 82nd Airborne Division posted Friday.
Megellas was assigned to 3rd Batallion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division during World War II and first saw combat in Italy where he was wounded in action, according to the 82nd Airborne Division.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we bid farewell to an All American icon” the 82nd Airborn Division posted on Facebook Friday. “He parachuted into The Netherlands during Operation Market Garden and made the legendary Crossing of the Waal River. He also served in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge where he was awarded the Silver Star for his leadership and valor.”
82nd Airborne Division remembers Megellas as one of the original Devils in Baggy Pants and paved the way for the Paratroopers who serve in the division today.
“This loss will be felt by us all. Remember, Paratroopers never die they, just slip away,” the 82nd Airbone Division posted.
