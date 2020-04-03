Windy and warm end to the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ve probably got the heat on again this morning as temperatures overnight dropped back into the 30s & 40s.
But with a good deal of sunshine back in the forecast, we’ll jump into the lower 70s this afternoon. It all sounds great except there will be a gusty NW breeze – up to 25 mph - again today.
With sunshine, warm temperatures and very low humidity along with that breeze, there are concerns that any brush fires that may break out could quickly get out of control.
Clear skies again tonight, but it won’t be as cold as recent night with lows in 40s for most neighborhoods.
Saturday brings more sunshine and warm temperatures. Afternoon readings in the middle 70s and there’ll still be a noticeable breeze.
A few more clouds enter the forecast picture on Sunday and there may be a few late-day showers as a weak front closes in on the region.
There’s a small shower chance on Monday as well, but a little better chance for rain may come Tuesday, but no cold air.
We’re still looking at highs in the 70s both Monday and Tuesday, a little above average for the first week of April and we probably jump back into the lower 80s by Wednesday.
Stay safe and have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
