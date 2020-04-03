Teen accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old boy in Charlotte gas station parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen has been arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in a gas station parking lot in Charlotte Thursday night.
Police have charged a 16-year-old juvenile for the murder of 16-year-old Reginald Deveaux.
The incident happened in the parking lot of the Citgo at the intersection of Morningside Drive and Commonwealth Avenue around 10 p.m.
Charlotte police say Deveaux was taken by MEDIC to the hospital where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries. Police later said Deveaux was pronounced dead at the hospital.
As a result of a homicide investigation, detectives identified a 16-year-old juvenile as a suspect in this case.
The suspect was arrested and subsequently interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives. At the conclusion of the interview, the juvenile was taken to a juvenile detention center and charged with murder.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
