Target to monitor number of store shoppers, provide workers with protective gear

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Target is joining other businesses and stepping up social distancing measures as coronavirus cases continue to grow countrywide.
Target says team members will be provided face masks and gloves over the next couple of weeks to wear on the job. Team members will also monitor the number of people inside stores, and meter when necessary.
“We’re incredibly proud of the commitment our more than 350,000 frontline team members have demonstrated to ensure millions of guests can count on Target, and we’ll continue to focus our efforts on supporting them,” says Target’s chief operating officer John Mulligan. “The measures we’re announcing today are aimed at ensuring we are creating a safe environment for the guests who continue to turn to Target, while also providing our team with additional resources as they fulfill an essential service in communities across the country.”
Target says employees will be actively monitoring the number of people inside stores. If metering is needed, Target says a team member will help guests into a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers.
“It’s another step to encourage social distancing, on top of the signage, floor decals and audio messages already in place at our stores,” Target says.
Store team members and Shipt shoppers will be getting disposable face masks and gloves at the start of every shift.
The company says staff is implementing “rigorous” cleaning routines and plexiglass partitions at the check lanes.
Target also plans to donate 2 million K95 respirator masks to the medical community. This is in addition to the company’s previous donation of respirator masks.
“Taking care of our teams and guests remains our top priority. We encourage our team members to stay home if they feel sick, and support them with a wide range of paid leave options and benefits to make sure they’re comfortable doing so,” Target says.
