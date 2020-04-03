Suspect arrested for armed robbery of prescription medicine in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a suspect was arrested after pointing a gun at a pharmacy clerk and stealing prescription medicine in Monroe Thursday.
Just before 3:00 p.m., police say the suspect robbed the Walgreen’s Pharmacy on Dickerson Boulevard at gunpoint of prescription medication.
Officers from the Monroe Police Department assisted by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody as he was exiting the store.
Officials say more details will follow once the suspect is booked at the Union County Jail.
