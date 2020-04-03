Sunshine, above-average temperatures last through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Out with the chill and in with the warmth - that's the forecast for your weekend.
Friday afternoon highs are marching toward the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight temperatures will fall to the 40s before returning to the mid to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday.
Expect more sunshine Saturday than Sunday as a result of the arrival of a weak cold front which will provide a few additional clouds as the weekend comes to a close.
Scattered showers are possible Sunday evening for the higher elevations, but the rest of region will have to wait until late Monday for it's round of rain.
With the front stalled over the region, most neighborhoods will have the opportunity for light to moderate showers through Wednesday.
Despite the damp forecast, daytime highs are expected to climb into the lower 80s during the middle part of the week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
