Strangers lend RVs to healthcare workers in need of place to stay

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Healthcare workers across the country are trying to find alternate places to stay during the COVID-19 crisis so they don’t expose their families to the virus.
Strangers with RVs are making sure they are comfortable.
Tonya Sheets of Denver, NC stumbled upon the Facebook page ‘RVs for MDs to Fight the Corona Virus’.
She says two women in Texas started the page which connects RV owners with healthcare workers in need of a place to stay.
“Because the stories out there are people sleeping in their garages, they’re sleeping in tents, wherever they can, to not expose their families,” Sheets said.
Sheets is a former ER nurse.
She and her husband wanted to help those who are putting their own lives at risk to care for others, so they posted their RV on the Facebook group.
Within about a half-hour, Tonya says she found Dena and John Chretien.
John Chretien is an emergency room physician at Person Memorial Hospital in Roxboro, North Carolina, which is nearly three hours away from Denver, North Carolina.
“I have an emergency room physician as a husband and I need him out of the house, but I don’t want him too far away. I still want to bring dinner to him, but keep our distance,” Dena Chretien said.
Saturday, Tonya and her husband will travel to Roxboro to drop their RV off in the Chretiens driveway. Besides communicating through Facebook and phone, the two couples have never met before.
“I said I can’t even hug you or shake your hand. It’s not reasonable right now, but I would like to,” Dena Chretien said.
“But you what, lifelong friends. When this passes who knows what this will bring,” Tonya Sheets said.
For more information on RVs for MDs click here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/rvs4mds/
