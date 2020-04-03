Second person charged after man found fatally shot on side of Lancaster County road

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people are now in custody in connection with the death of a man who was shot and killed Sunday morning in Lancaster County, deputies say.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies say they found the body of a man beside a gravel road off Potter Road near Kirk Air Base. Officers say the man, later identified as 17-year-old Logan Allen Stacks, appeared to have died from gunfire.
A car was not at the scene. Deputies secured the scene and criminal and crime scene investigators responded.
Later, deputies say a motorist reported a car partially blocking the southbound lane of Kershaw-Camden Highway, just south of Andrew Jackson Schools.
The car did not belong to the man, but it was taken to the Sheriff’s Office for processing.
Deputies later identified one suspect as 19-year-old Arthur Jeremiah Fisher III, of Lancaster. He was charged with murder and grand larceny.
Fisher and Stacks were together Saturday night into Sunday morning, officers say. They were traveling in a 2001 Saturn sedan owned by Stacks’ father when Fisher stopped the car.
The two got out, Fisher shot Stacks, left him beside the road and took off with the car toward Kershaw until it developed mechanical issues, at which time he drove it into a ditch, deputies say.
Fisher was found at his home Sunday afternoon. He was arrested Monday.
A second man, 18-year-old Akime Lee Truesdale, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with accessory after the fact of felony murder.
Investigators said on Friday that Truesdale was with Fisher and Stacks in the Saturn when the shooting occurred, and left the scene with Fisher in the vehicle. They say Truesdale disposed of clothing he and Fisher were wearing at the time of the crime.
Deputies say evidence believed to be related to the crime was also found at Truesdale’s home during a search.
Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388, or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
